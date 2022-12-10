See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cedar Knolls, NJ
Dr. Robert Goldman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (59)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Goldman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Goldman works at Tri-County Orthopaedic/Sports Medicine (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tri-County Orthopedics
    197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 300, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 (973) 538-2334
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Hackettstown Medical Center
  • Hunterdon Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Newton Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Avascular Necrosis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Avascular Necrosis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 10, 2022
    Saw Goldman for shoulder pain. Was in/out of an 8:30am appt in 1/2 hrs including two consultations with Goldman and X-rays in between. Gave me a logical treatment protocol going forward- step-by-step instead of ordering all sorts of tests/MRI right out of the box. We'll see how it goes.
    Steve B — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Goldman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396831129
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Insall Scott Kelly Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    Residency
    • Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldman works at Tri-County Orthopaedic/Sports Medicine (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Goldman’s profile.

    Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

