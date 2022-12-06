Overview

Dr. Robert Goldfarb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They completed their residency with Sinai Grace Hospital



Dr. Goldfarb works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI and Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.