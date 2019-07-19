Dr. Golden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Golden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Golden, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Houlton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Golden works at
Locations
Spokane Valley12615 E Mission Ave Ste 303, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 921-0099
Hospital Affiliations
- Houlton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Golden was very professional, yet made me feel "special". I'm sure my pain and suffering were not new to him, but were unique to me. Dr. Golden was amazing at helping me through the process before and after TURP surgery. He will always remain one the most compassionate Drs. I have been served by. His staff was equally as professional and caring. Boy, did I get the best or what? Thanks all. MORE than 5 stars.
About Dr. Robert Golden, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- University of Virginia Hospital
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- University Of California, Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golden works at
Dr. Golden has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Golden speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Golden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golden.
