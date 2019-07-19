See All Urologists in Spokane Valley, WA
Dr. Robert Golden, MD

Urology
4.1 (43)
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Golden, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Houlton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Golden works at Office of Robert J. Golden, MD, PS in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Spokane Valley
    12615 E Mission Ave Ste 303, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 (509) 921-0099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Houlton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Hydrocele
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Hydrocele

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Choice Health
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Health Net
    Humana
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    ODS Health Plan
    Premera Blue Cross
    Providence Health Plans
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 19, 2019
    Dr. Golden was very professional, yet made me feel "special". I'm sure my pain and suffering were not new to him, but were unique to me. Dr. Golden was amazing at helping me through the process before and after TURP surgery. He will always remain one the most compassionate Drs. I have been served by. His staff was equally as professional and caring. Boy, did I get the best or what? Thanks all. MORE than 5 stars.
    Gary E. Myhro — Jul 19, 2019
