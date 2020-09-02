Dr. Robert Goldblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Goldblatt, MD
Dr. Robert Goldblatt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Digestive Disease & Nutrition Center of Westchester2 Westchester Park Dr Ste L-1, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 683-1555
- White Plains Hospital
I have seen Dr. Goldblatt at least 120+ times in my life over the last 30+ years, after I had major surgery due to contracting what had been a persistently difficult and chronic GI illness for some years. He was highly recommended by doctors at the Lahey Clinic in Boston, after I had surgery there. He's very caring and kept recurrence at bay, i.e, in remission and very minor for all those 30+ years!
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University Fla Hospital
- U Fla Hosp
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
