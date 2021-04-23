Dr. Robert Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Goldberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4300 Alton Rd Ste 2522, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2240
-
2
South Florida Heart Group PA2845 Aventura Blvd Ste 250, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 692-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Robert Goldberg is an amazing Dr. He is kind, caring and is so knowledgeable . I trust him 100%. Be patient in the waiting area for your appointment , Dr Goldberg gives each patient much time and you may have to wait a lengthly time.
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1134169196
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
