Overview

Dr. Robert Gold, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gold works at Eye Physicians Central Florida in Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Exotropia, Farsightedness and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.