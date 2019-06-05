Overview

Dr. Robert Goitz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Goitz works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.