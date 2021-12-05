Dr. Robert Goecker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Goecker, DPM
Dr. Robert Goecker, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Novant Health Mothershed Foot & Ankle - Winston-Salem3057 TRENWEST DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8135
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’m a vascular surgeon who worked with Dr. Goecker for more than a decade during his time in Sarasota, Florida before relocating to Winston-Salem. He is head and shoulders above any podiatrist I ever worked with in my 30 year career.
About Dr. Robert Goecker, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538128020
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
