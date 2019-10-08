See All Hand Surgeons in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Robert Gluck, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Gluck, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Gluck works at Hand Center Long Island NY in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hand Center Long Island NY
    410 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 280-5844
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 08, 2019
    My experience with Dr. Gluck and his staff has been excellent. I've been a patient of Dr. Gluck for over 7 years. I am glad I let Dr. Gluck operate on my hand. Dr. Gluck is a very professional, knowledgeable and personable. He takes time explaining your condition and the follow up treatment. His staff is friendly and professional. I am glad I have Dr. Gluck as my hand surgeon. I wouldn't trade him for any other. Extremely satisfied. God bless you Dr. Robert Gluck.
    — Oct 08, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Gluck, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    • 1366454555
    Education & Certifications

    • Suny
    • Li Jewish Hospital Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Gluck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gluck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gluck works at Hand Center Long Island NY in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gluck’s profile.

    Dr. Gluck has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gluck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gluck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

