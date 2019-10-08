Dr. Robert Gluck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gluck, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Gluck, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Gluck works at
Locations
-
1
Hand Center Long Island NY410 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 280-5844Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gluck?
My experience with Dr. Gluck and his staff has been excellent. I've been a patient of Dr. Gluck for over 7 years. I am glad I let Dr. Gluck operate on my hand. Dr. Gluck is a very professional, knowledgeable and personable. He takes time explaining your condition and the follow up treatment. His staff is friendly and professional. I am glad I have Dr. Gluck as my hand surgeon. I wouldn't trade him for any other. Extremely satisfied. God bless you Dr. Robert Gluck.
About Dr. Robert Gluck, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1366454555
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- Li Jewish Hospital Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gluck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gluck accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gluck works at
Dr. Gluck has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gluck speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gluck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gluck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.