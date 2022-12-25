Dr. Robert Gluck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gluck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Gluck, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Gluck works at
Locations
-
1
Murray Hill Urology, P.C.120 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 686-1140
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My Doctor Robert Gluck urology specialist who has over 40 years of experience is very attentive and is one of the best urologists I've known. Robert Gluck warned me of the side effects of Laser Green Light Surgery,and told me not to do the procedure which has many side effects. My brother who is a Navy veteran tries to pressure me into doing it. The following day I confronted my brother and told him what my doctor had to say about it, and he throws a fit, and is in denial about the side effects I didn't follow through, so I'm happy.
About Dr. Robert Gluck, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275554933
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gluck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gluck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gluck works at
Dr. Gluck has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gluck speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluck. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluck.
