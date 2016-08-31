Dr. Robert Glaser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Glaser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Glaser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
Dr. Glaser works at
Dr. Robert Glaser MD2800 Marcus Ave Ste 203, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 328-3888Monday11:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:30pmWednesday10:00am - 4:30pmThursday10:00am - 4:30pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pm
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Glaser?
Dr.Glaser is a wonderful doctor !!! He takes his time listening to my health issues and really cares .There aren't any medical professionals that would do that anymore. My entire husband's family sees him for many years. I so happy they recommended him to me :)))
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1336164094
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Kings Co-SUNY Downstate Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Glaser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glaser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glaser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glaser works at
Dr. Glaser has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Advance Directive End of Life Planning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glaser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glaser speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glaser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glaser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.