Overview

Dr. Robert Given, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and The Outer Banks Hospital.



Dr. Given works at Urology Of Virginia in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.