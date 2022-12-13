Overview

Dr. Robert Ginsberg, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Ginsberg works at ROSS MEDICAL GROUP INC in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.