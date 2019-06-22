Dr. Robert Gilman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gilman, MD
Dr. Robert Gilman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
University Michigan Plastic Sgy24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 998-6022Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-7321
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Gilman performed a full facelift on me 18 months ago and I just had a “touch up” a month ago. I’m so pleased with my results ! I healed very quicky. His work is incredible and I think I look 20 years younger. I would absolutely recommend Dr Gilman! His work is incredible. He is very conservative with regard to care and very particular about the surgery he performs.The best compliment is when I see old friends who haven’t seen me for awhile and their response to how I look. Additionally Dr Gilman is very kind and compassionate. I would strongly recommend him for Cosmetic surgery. No worries great result!
- University Mich Hosps
- Boston University Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Hobart College
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Gilman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilman works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilman.
