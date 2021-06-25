Overview

Dr. Robert Gillespie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gillespie works at Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.