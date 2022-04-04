Dr. Robert Giedraitis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giedraitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Giedraitis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Giedraitis, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville and Atrium Health University City.
Locations
Novant Health Spine Specialists - Ballantyne7825 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 908-2691
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
After prescribing an MRI on my back, Dr. G. called me himself, (not his PA) to inform me of an infection in my back and had already scheduled & notified the hospital and the infectious disease doctor. Over the years, I have always felt very comfortable with Dr G, and his amazing care.
About Dr. Robert Giedraitis, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1396734190
Education & Certifications
- Charlotte Institute Rehab
- Portsmouth Naval Hosp|Portsmouth Naval Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Atrium Health Pineville
- Atrium Health University City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giedraitis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giedraitis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Giedraitis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Giedraitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giedraitis has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giedraitis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Giedraitis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giedraitis.
