Dr. Robert Gewirtz, MD
Dr. Robert Gewirtz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Central Ohio Neurological Surgeons Inc.955 Eastwind Dr, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 261-0393
Opg Neuroscience Pickerington Refugee Rd Suite 2801030 Refugee Rd Ste 280, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 533-5500
The Eye Mds1204 Greene St, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions (614) 268-9561
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
In July of 2011, Dr. Gewirtz repaired my Brain Aneurysm. When he first saw me he gave me 2 choices and was straight and to the point about the "coiling" telling me it would only prolong the craniotomy and coiling would not fix the issue. I only recommend him and him only. If you are looking for someone who sugarcoats things, he is not your man, bedside manner's could be better but he fixed my issue and I promise you God forbid I ever have another one he is the one and only one I will go to.
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Gewirtz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gewirtz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gewirtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gewirtz has seen patients for Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gewirtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Gewirtz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gewirtz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gewirtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gewirtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.