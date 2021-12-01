Dr. Robert Getter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Getter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Getter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Getter, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Florida Spine and Joint Institute1725 N University Dr Ste 325, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 601-5211
Mi Disc Spine Care3067 Tamiami Trl Ste 3, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6827Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Getter is an awesome spine surgeon, he has repaired both my cervical spine issue 2 years ago, and recently my lower spine issues. In both cases I had immediate relief from my symptoms. Not only is he a great surgeon, he is great patient rapport, fun to talk to and reassuring about the procedure he proposes for your situation.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427241686
- Maimonides Medical Center|Maimonides Medical Center - Brooklyn
- Ross University School of Medicine|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Getter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Getter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Getter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Getter speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Getter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Getter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Getter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Getter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.