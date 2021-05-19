Overview

Dr. Robert Gessman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ladson, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from The Commonwealth Medical College and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Gessman works at Carolina Pain Physicians in Ladson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.