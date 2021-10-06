Overview

Dr. Robert Gerring, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Gerring works at Michael Lipan - Palm Beach Sinus Doctors - ENT - Otolaryngology in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.