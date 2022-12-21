Overview

Dr. Robert German, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Clinton and Arbuckle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. German works at McBride Orthopedic Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Steroid Injection and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.