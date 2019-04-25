Dr. Robert Gennaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gennaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gennaro, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Gennaro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Gennaro works at
Locations
-
1
Gold Coast Plastic Surgery and Laser Center LLC999 Summer St Ste 401, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 353-9099
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gennaro is the absolute best gynecologist I’ve ever had. He’s been my doctor for years and I’ve been grateful for his care through the health challenges I’ve had. And Chris who works with Dr G is knowlegeable and caring They are a great team and I am thankful for all they do for me.
About Dr. Robert Gennaro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1669578175
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Frequently Asked Questions
