Dr. Gemignani Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Gemignani Jr, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Gemignani Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Dr. Gemignani Jr works at
Locations
Central Delaware Family Foot Care1326 S Governors Ave Ste B, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 678-3338
Complete Care At Silver Lake LLC1080 Silver Lake Blvd, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 674-3338
Complete Care At Hillside LLC810 S Broom St, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 678-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. He answered all of my questions.
About Dr. Robert Gemignani Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1285617209
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gemignani Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gemignani Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gemignani Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gemignani Jr.
