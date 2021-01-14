See All Podiatrists in Dover, DE
Dr. Robert Gemignani Jr, DPM

Podiatry
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Gemignani Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.

Dr. Gemignani Jr works at Central Delaware Family Foot Care in Dover, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Delaware Family Foot Care
    1326 S Governors Ave Ste B, Dover, DE 19904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 678-3338
  2. 2
    Complete Care At Silver Lake LLC
    1080 Silver Lake Blvd, Dover, DE 19904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 674-3338
  3. 3
    Complete Care At Hillside LLC
    810 S Broom St, Wilmington, DE 19805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 678-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2021
    Very professional. He answered all of my questions.
    — Jan 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Gemignani Jr, DPM
    About Dr. Robert Gemignani Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285617209
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
