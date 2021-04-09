Dr. Robert Gelfand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelfand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gelfand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Gelfand, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 377 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 333-8248
-
2
Eastside Oncology Associates142 E 81st St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 879-3496
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I wish all doctors were like Dr. Gelfand. Not only is he very knowledgeable but he is so caring. Even though he has several nurses to take blood, do infusions, etc, he still checks every patient himself on every visit. My mom was so fortunate to have him as her doctor.
About Dr. Robert Gelfand, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1407855612
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Penn
- Hematology and Oncology
