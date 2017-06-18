See All Rheumatologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Robert Gay Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They completed their fellowship with U Ala Sch Med

Dr. Gay Jr works at Novant Health Rheumatology & Arthritis - Westbrook in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Rheumatology & Arthritis - Westbrook
    1551 Westbrook Plaza Dr Ste 200, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8146

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews

    Jun 18, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Gay Jr, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1649290669
    Education & Certifications

    • U Ala Sch Med
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    • Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center

