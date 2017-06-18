Dr. Robert Gay Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gay Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gay Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Gay Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They completed their fellowship with U Ala Sch Med
Dr. Gay Jr works at
Novant Health Rheumatology & Arthritis - Westbrook1551 Westbrook Plaza Dr Ste 200, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8146
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent, caring, doctor! He is patient and kind. Always up to date with the latest technology and the best care for his patients. I highly recommend him. His staff is courteous and efficient as well.
- Rheumatology
- English
- Male
- 1649290669
- U Ala Sch Med
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
Dr. Gay Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gay Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gay Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gay Jr has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gay Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gay Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gay Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gay Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gay Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.