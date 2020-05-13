Dr. Robert Gaughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gaughan, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Gaughan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Gaughan works at
Locations
Gwent LLC9701 Landmark Parkway Dr Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 843-3828
John S Farrell MD PC621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 622A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 997-4430
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring man he listened to my concerns
About Dr. Robert Gaughan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Gaughan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaughan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gaughan works at
Dr. Gaughan has seen patients for Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaughan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaughan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.