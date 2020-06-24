Dr. Robert Gatlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gatlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gatlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Gatlin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Gatlin works at
Locations
Nevada Women's Care1701 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 3B, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 963-7801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is excellent
About Dr. Robert Gatlin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1508841800
Education & Certifications
- Geo Washington University Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Leland Stanford Junior University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Gatlin has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gatlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
