Dr. Robert Gathings, MD

Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Robert Gathings, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Medical Center and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gathings works at Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Sevierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    123 Fox Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922 (865) 690-9467
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    657 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 (865) 690-9467
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 07, 2021
    Dr. Rob Gathings is a wonderful surgeon. He has an excellent staff of assistants. He explains the surgery, and is very thorough. I had a basal cell carcinoma removed on my cheek. You could not find a better or more skillful Mohs surgeon and dermatologist. I would be happy to recommend him to others.
    About Dr. Robert Gathings, MD

    Dermatology
    English
    1548671928
    Education & Certifications

    Surgical Dermatology
    Medical University of South Carolina
    University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    University of Mississippi
    Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
