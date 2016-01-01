Dr. Robert Gatewood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gatewood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gatewood, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Gatewood, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Gatewood works at
Locations
-
1
Buffalo85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 630-1000
-
2
Buffalo Medical Group425 Essjay Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1146
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gatewood?
About Dr. Robert Gatewood, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1215915681
Education & Certifications
- University Rochester School Med
- Tchg Fell Erie Co Med Center
- Erie Co Mc/Buffalo Genl Hos
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gatewood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gatewood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gatewood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gatewood works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gatewood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gatewood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gatewood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gatewood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.