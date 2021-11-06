See All Plastic Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Robert Garza, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Garza, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (54)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Garza, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Garza works at Garza Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Solutions in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Garza Plastic Surgery
    410 42nd Ave N Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 620-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Saint Thomas West Hospital
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
BodyTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat BodyTite
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Center Care
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garza?

    Nov 06, 2021
    Very professional courteous staff. Dr. Garza was very informative about my procedure and detailed. Very impressed
    Brian Baker — Nov 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Garza, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Garza, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garza to family and friends

    Dr. Garza's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garza

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Garza, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Garza, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841406063
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama (UAB) and Birmingham VA Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UT Southwestern/Parkland Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University - School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of TN
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garza works at Garza Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Solutions in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Garza’s profile.

    Dr. Garza has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Garza, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.