Dr. Robert Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Garza, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Garza, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Garza works at
Locations
-
1
Garza Plastic Surgery410 42nd Ave N Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 620-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Center Care
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Signature Health Alliance
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garza?
Very professional courteous staff. Dr. Garza was very informative about my procedure and detailed. Very impressed
About Dr. Robert Garza, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1841406063
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama (UAB) and Birmingham VA Medical Center
- UT Southwestern/Parkland Hosp
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Vanderbilt University - School of Medicine
- University of TN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garza works at
Dr. Garza has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garza speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.