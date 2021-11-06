Overview

Dr. Robert Garza, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Garza works at Garza Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Solutions in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.