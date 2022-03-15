Dr. Robert Gary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Gary, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores' and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gary works at
Locations
1
Erickson Living Health Services100 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 565-2776
2
Midlantic Urology200 E State St Ste 205, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-2776Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. He explains everything to you and will answer all questions. All staff is great
About Dr. Robert Gary, MD
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Catheterization M C Bklyn Queens Inc
- Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores'
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gary has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gary.
