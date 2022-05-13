See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Leawood, KS
Dr. Robert Gardiner, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Gardiner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from Univerisity Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ottawa, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's South Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Gardiner works at Dickson-Diveley Orthopaedics in Leawood, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute
    3651 College Blvd, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 319-7600
  2. 2
    Dickson-Diveley Orthopaedics
    4320 Wornall Rd Ste 610, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 319-7600
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ottawa
  • Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Luke's East Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Gardiner, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1932167574
    Education & Certifications

    • Pennsylvania Hospital/Rothman Institute, Philadelphia, Pa
    • University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
    • Saint Lukes Hospital of Kansas City
    • Univerisity Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Gardiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gardiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gardiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

