Dr. Robert Garcia, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Northville, MI. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi.



Dr. Garcia works at The Psychiatry & Psychology Center in Northville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.