Dr. Robert Garcia, MD
Dr. Robert Garcia, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Northville, MI. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi.
The Psychiatry & Psychology Center650 Griswold St, Northville, MI 48167 Directions (248) 912-0080
- Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Doctor Garcia is very compassionate with his patients. My daughter has been with his office for 10+ years she has improved in many years with his careful guidance.
- Adult Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1184622136
- University of MI
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
