Dr. Robert Garcia, MD

Adult Psychiatry
3 (66)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Garcia, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Northville, MI. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi.

Dr. Garcia works at The Psychiatry & Psychology Center in Northville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    The Psychiatry & Psychology Center
    650 Griswold St, Northville, MI 48167

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Aug 09, 2022
    Doctor Garcia is very compassionate with his patients. My daughter has been with his office for 10+ years she has improved in many years with his careful guidance.
    — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Garcia, MD

    Adult Psychiatry
    31 years of experience
    English
    1184622136
    Education & Certifications

    University of MI
    Henry Ford Hospital
    Henry Ford Hospital
    University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia works at The Psychiatry & Psychology Center in Northville, MI. View the full address on Dr. Garcia’s profile.

    Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

