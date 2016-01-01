Dr. Robert Garbacz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garbacz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Garbacz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Garbacz, DO is a dermatologist in Wichita Falls, TX. Dr. Garbacz completed a residency at Brooke Army Medical Center. He currently practices at Lyford Clinic and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Garbacz is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dermatology of North Texas1518 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 767-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
About Dr. Robert Garbacz, DO
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Dwight D Eisenhower Army Medical Center
- Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- United Regional Health Care System
Patient Satisfaction
