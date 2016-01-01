See All Dermatologists in Wichita Falls, TX
Dr. Robert Garbacz, DO

Dermatology
3.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Garbacz, DO is a dermatologist in Wichita Falls, TX. Dr. Garbacz completed a residency at Brooke Army Medical Center. He currently practices at Lyford Clinic and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Garbacz is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology of North Texas
    1518 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 767-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Health Net
  • HealthSmart
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare

About Dr. Robert Garbacz, DO

  • Dermatology
  • 39 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1134107360
Education & Certifications

  • Brooke Army Medical Center
  • Dwight D Eisenhower Army Medical Center
  • Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
  • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Dermatology
  • United Regional Health Care System

Patient Satisfaction

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 46 ratings
Patient Ratings (46)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(16)
