Dr. Robert Gallino, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Gallino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
MedStar at Leisure world3305 N Leisure World Blvd, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 598-1590
Olney Office18109 Prince Philip Dr Ste 225, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-5810
Cardiology Associates LLC18101 Prince Philip Dr Ste 225, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-5810
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I have been seeing Dr. Gallino since the early 1990's He is the best cardiologist. He has done many angioplasties for me and I would not go to any other cardiologist ever. Right now I am 3 hours away but I always go to him for my health needs.
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Washington Hospital Center
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Fairfield University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gallino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallino has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.