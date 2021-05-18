Overview

Dr. Robert Gallinaro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University, Tx and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Gallinaro works at AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Ocala in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.