Dr. Robert Galler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Galler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Galler, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Manorville, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Peconic Bay Medical Center.
Dr. Galler works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health - Manorville496 County Rd 11, Manorville, NY 11949 Directions (631) 405-3245
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galler?
5 + Starts!! The best Neurosurgeon ever, My spine have been in his hands twice. Pain free right away. I love him!! RECOMMENDED 1000%
About Dr. Robert Galler, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1639107451
Education & Certifications
- Barron Neurol Inst
- Nassau Co Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Nassau County Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galler works at
Dr. Galler has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Galler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.