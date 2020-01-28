Overview

Dr. Robert Galler, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Manorville, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Peconic Bay Medical Center.



Dr. Galler works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Manorville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.