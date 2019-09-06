Dr. Robert Gallegos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallegos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gallegos, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Gallegos, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They graduated from University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Gallegos works at
Locations
The Iowa Clinic Methodist Medical Center Plaza II1215 Pleasant St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hearing you need open heart surgery is so scary! Meeting Dr. Gallegos and covering my treatment plan, gave me hope that I would be so much better post surgery. He willingly answered questions, covered options and listened. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Robert Gallegos, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1205870805
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital
- University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
