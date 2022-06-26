See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Robert Galiano, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Galiano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Galiano works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Plastic Surgery
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6022
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medical Group
    900 N Westmoreland Rd Ste LL78, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7176

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 26, 2022
    He’s amazing I recently had a tummy tuck and lipo February 2022 so 4 months ago and I am loving my results he did an amazing job never thought I would look like this I would recommend him 100%
    Jennie hernandez — Jun 26, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Galiano, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    26 years of experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1255351938
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Galiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galiano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galiano has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galiano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Galiano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galiano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

