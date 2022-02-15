Dr. Galbut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Galbut, MD
Dr. Robert Galbut, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Pulmonary Medicine Associates of Miami P.A.4302 Alton Rd Ste 210, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 673-2744
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Galbut?
After one year of testing, my wife couldv not breath and took her to Dr.Galbut and within 45 minutes she was diagnosed with leukemia. He save my wife’s life. He personal pushed her in a wheelchair to the emergency department. Thank you doctor!!!
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Galbut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galbut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galbut has seen patients for Acute Bronchitis, Bronchitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galbut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Galbut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galbut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galbut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galbut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.