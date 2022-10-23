Dr. Robert Galamaga, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galamaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Galamaga, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Galamaga, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Galamaga works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The entire experience under Dr Gs care provided comfort to our family knowing he was in charge.
About Dr. Robert Galamaga, DO
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1891805446
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran General Hospital|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine|University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University Il College Med Urbana
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT URBANA-CHAMPAIGN
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Hematology
