Overview

Dr. Robert Galamaga, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Galamaga works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.