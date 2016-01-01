Dr. Robert Galak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Galak, MD
Dr. Robert Galak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Galak works at
Manhasset Ambulatory Care Pavilion1554 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 472-5860
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1912051301
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Galak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galak works at
Dr. Galak has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Galak. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galak.
