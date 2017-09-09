Overview

Dr. Robert Galagan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Galagan works at Tulane Multispecialty Clinic Downtown in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.