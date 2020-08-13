Dr. Robert Gabordi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabordi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gabordi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Gabordi, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Riverview, FL. They completed their fellowship with UT Southwestern Medical Center
Dr. Gabordi works at
Locations
-
1
St. Joseph's Hospital-south6901 Simmons Loop, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 302-8718
-
2
St Josephs Womens Hospital4321 N Macdill Ave Ste 203, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 873-7615Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
St. Joseph's South - Big Bend10141 Big Bend Rd Ste 103, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 397-1274
Hospital Affiliations
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabordi?
I saw Dr. Robert Gabordi July 2020 for breast cancer ‘’lumpectomy.’’ To say he’s a wonderful doctor is an understatement, he’s compassionate, caring, Gives you abundant time to go over every question you have. The breast team that works around and with Dr. Gabordi is excellent. I felt very secure knowing that he was going to be my surgeon.
About Dr. Robert Gabordi, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1649430299
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Marshall University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabordi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabordi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabordi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabordi works at
Dr. Gabordi has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabordi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gabordi speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabordi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabordi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabordi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabordi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.