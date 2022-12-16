Overview

Dr. Robert Fusco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Fusco works at Center For Digestive Health & Nutrition in Coraopolis, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.