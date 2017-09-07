Dr. Robert Fugitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fugitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fugitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Fugitt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3800 Delaware Ave Ste 104, Buffalo, NY 14217 Directions (716) 873-3828
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fugitt?
Easiest most friendly office and Doctor. Can not say enough positive
About Dr. Robert Fugitt, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1104821453
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fugitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fugitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fugitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fugitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fugitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fugitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fugitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.