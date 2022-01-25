Overview

Dr. Robert Friedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at The Eye Associates in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Visual Field Defects and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.