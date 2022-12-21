Dr. Robert Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Friedman, MD
Dr. Robert Friedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Robert Friedman MD PC1001 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 772-6202
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Great overall experience from entry to departure. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Robert Friedman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Columbia Physicians and Surgs
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Ophthalmology
