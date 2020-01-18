Dr. Robert Friedlander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedlander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Friedlander, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Friedlander, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Friedlander works at
Locations
-
1
UPMC Presbyterian Neuro Sgy200 Lothrop St Ste B400, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-3685
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedlander?
Dr Friedlander did a decompression brain surgery on my daughter for Arnold Chiari Malformation. He gave her a quality of life back. Highly recommend him!!!!!
About Dr. Robert Friedlander, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902819246
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Brandeis U
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedlander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedlander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedlander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedlander works at
Dr. Friedlander speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedlander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedlander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedlander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedlander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.