Neurosurgery
31 years of experience
Dr. Robert Friedlander, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Friedlander works at UPMC Presbyterian Neuro Sgy in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UPMC Presbyterian Neuro Sgy
    200 Lothrop St Ste B400, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-3685

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chiari's Deformity
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Chiari's Deformity
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy

Chiari's Deformity
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Surgery
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrovascular Disease
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Meningiomas
Skull Base Surgery
Traumatic Brain Injury
Arteriovenous Malformation
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Brain Abscess
Brain Tumor
Broken Neck
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Cavernous Hemangioma
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Polyneuropathy
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Stereotaxis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Geisinger Health Plan
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    UPMC
    UPMC Health Plan

    Jan 18, 2020
    Dr Friedlander did a decompression brain surgery on my daughter for Arnold Chiari Malformation. He gave her a quality of life back. Highly recommend him!!!!!
    Patty M. — Jan 18, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Friedlander, MD

    Neurosurgery
    31 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1902819246
    Education & Certifications

    Massachusetts General Hospital
    Harvard Medical School
    Brandeis U
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Friedlander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedlander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedlander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedlander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedlander works at UPMC Presbyterian Neuro Sgy in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Friedlander’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedlander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedlander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedlander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedlander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

