Overview

Dr. Robert Fridman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Weil Foot & Ankle Institute, Chicago, Il



Dr. Fridman works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.